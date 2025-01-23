Azerbaijani FM holds discussions with Belarusian Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Belarusian Ambassador Andrei Ravkov on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan on January 23, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Bayramov expressed gratitude to the ambassador for his productive work during his tenure in the country and wished him success in his future endeavors.

The importance of high-level contacts, mutual visits, and exchanges of views within international platforms was emphasized in the context of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. In particular, the broad prospects for cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, and investment were noted, along with the significance of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus. The necessity of continued mutual support and collaboration within regional and international organizations was also highlighted.

Ambassador Andrei Ravkov thanked Azerbaijan for its mutually beneficial cooperation and support during his time in the country, expressing confidence in the continued growth of the Azerbaijani-Belarusian strategic partnership.

The meeting also included discussions on other issues of mutual interest.