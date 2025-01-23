Azerbaijan set to host Baku Water Week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The second Baku Water Week, which encompasses the International Water Resources Exhibition and Conference, will take place on September 10–12, 2025, Trend reports.

The Baku Water Week was first held in 2024, focusing on water resources management, a key and priority sector not only for Azerbaijan but also globally. The event hosted 97 companies from 16 countries and attracted nearly 4,500 visitors over three days.

Additionally, 145 B2B (business-to-business) meetings were organized as part of the exhibition, providing a platform for local and international companies to discuss potential collaborations. These meetings also enabled private sector representatives to engage with government officials.

During the International Water Management Exhibition, a number of important issues were discussed, and several panel discussions were organized in the exhibition's presentation zone, including the topic "Water Resources and Restoration Effort in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur Economic Regions".

The Baku Water Week International Conference, held within the framework of the event, addressed crucial issues such as water resource management, water supply, the impact of climate change on water resources, and efficient water usage. Over the course of the two-day conference, the “Bir damcı” ("A Drop") project was introduced. Additionally, startups related to the water management sector were introduced, and the winning teams were awarded during the conference.

This event, aimed at fostering further development of the sector in the country, attracting new technologies, equipment, and investments, discussing existing challenges and solutions, and providing new opportunities for stakeholders, is organized with the support of the State Agency of Water Resources of Azerbaijan. The organizer of the event is Caspian Event Organisers. Additionally, the exhibition is actively supported by the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA).

Detailed information about Baku Water Week can be found on the official websites: www.bakuwaterweek.az and www.conference.bakuwaterweek.az.

