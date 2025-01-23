Azerbaijan, Vestas Wind Systems moot wind energy cooperation opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Azerbaijan and Vestas Wind Systems have discussed possibilities of cooperation in the field of wind energy utilization, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

“We were pleased to meet again with Morten Dyrholm, Vice President of Vestas Wind Systems A/S, within the Davos Economic Forum. During the discussion, we focused on the importance of implementing green technologies, the positive impact of innovative solutions in industry, and opportunities for cooperation in wind energy utilization,” the publication says.

To note, electricity production by green energy sources in Azerbaijan last year compared to 2023 increased by 1.729 billion kilowatt-hours and amounted to 3.851 billion kilowatt-hours. Over the 12 months, power generation from thermal power plants totaled 24.543 billion kilowatt-hours, from hydropower plants more than 3 billion kilowatt-hours, and through other sources 839.9 million kilowatt-hours. During this period, wind power plants produced 51.1 million kilowatt-hours, solar power plants produced 556.3 million kilowatt-hours, and a solid waste incineration plant produced 232.5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity.