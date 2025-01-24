QazaqGaz, ADNOC eye joint gas exploration in Turkmenistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 24. QazaqGaz, Kazakhstan's national gas company, is in discussions with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to collaborate on geological exploration and gas field development in Turkmenistan, Trend reports via QazaqQaz.

Sanjar Zharkeshov, Chairman of QazaqGaz, and Mohamed Saif Al Aryani, ADNOC’s Executive Vice President for International Growth, held talks on potential partnerships in exploring and developing gas reserves in Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Zharkeshov emphasized the vast opportunities for collaboration with ADNOC, reaffirming QazaqGaz's commitment to offering transparent and competitive terms. He highlighted the company’s readiness to facilitate access to promising exploration sites, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties between the two companies.

Furthermore, QazaqGaz intends to participate in the development of gas fields in Turkmenistan, including the strategically significant Galkynysh gas and oil field.