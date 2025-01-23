Instructions for Azerbaijan-Pakistan Land Forces staff talks signed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. During his official visit to Azerbaijan, Major General Abdullah Kashif, Director General of Military Operations of the Pakistan Armed Forces, met with Deputy Commander of the Land Forces of the Azerbaijan Army, Major General Ilgar Latifov, on January 23, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

"The meeting underscored the current state and future prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. It also highlighted the importance of enhancing the intensity of joint exercises to facilitate the exchange of competence with the aim of further advancing the knowledge and skills of military personnel.

The discussions concluded with the signing of the 'Instructions for Conducting Staff Talks between the Land Forces of the Azerbaijan Army and the Land Forces of the Pakistan Army'," the ministry statement said.

