Kazakhstan plans to expand regional gasification in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 24. More than 12.4 million people will have access to gas in 2025 thanks to 45 gasification projects spread throughout 7 settlements, funded by 65.9 billion tenge ($125 million) from the Kazakhstani government, and this will bring the country's gasification level to 62 percent, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy

On the instruction of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during the National Kurultai meeting "Adal Adam – Adal Enbek – Adal Tabys" in 2024, more than 1,700 kilometers of networks were constructed, providing blue fuel access to over 300,000 citizens. The gasification of settlements will improve the quality of life, reduce environmental pollution, save funds on alternative fuel purchases, and enhance the investment attractiveness of the regions.

One of the major projects is the construction of the automated gas regulation station "Finskaya-120" and a branch from the main gas pipeline in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region. The implementation of this project will increase the pipeline's capacity to ensure the required volume of gas for the European part of Atyrau city, giving a significant boost to the region's industrial development.

As part of Tokayev's initiative for the "Social Wallet" mechanism, a pilot project was launched by the government in December 2024, providing targeted social and housing assistance in the form of a gas discount (up to 24 percent) for socially vulnerable groups in the West Kazakhstan region and the city of Shymkent, benefiting more than 6,000 people. Following the pilot project, this mechanism will be implemented nationwide.

In addition, in 2025, the construction of the "Taldykorgan-Usharal" main gas pipeline will be completed. Following President Tokayev's instruction, the construction of the 302 km "Taldykorgan-Usharal" main gas pipeline continues ahead of schedule, which will provide natural gas to 66 settlements in the Zhetysu region, covering a population of 124,000 people.

The construction of a gas processing plant (GPP) with a capacity of 1 billion m³/year at the Kashagan field is ongoing. The project is being implemented as part of the National Program for the processing of associated gas, which will increase oil production by 25,000 barrels per day from the Kashagan field and boost the supply of marketable gas by 700 million m³ annually for domestic consumption.

The construction of a technological complex for the production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) based on the Kashagan field’s raw materials, with an annual capacity of up to 700,000 tons, has begun. In line with President Tokayev's instructions to ensure the country's energy security, the government of Kazakhstan and the shareholders of the Kashagan field have reached a strategic agreement to build a complex for producing liquefied petroleum gas at a capacity of up to 700,000 tons per year.



Starting in 2026, the additional LPG volumes will provide the population with autogas and support the development of the oil and gas chemical industry in the region.