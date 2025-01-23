Qarabag FC lost to Romanian club - UEFA Europa League (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Azerbaijani "Qarabag" football club played another match in the UEFA Europa League, Trend reports.

The champion of Azerbaijan hosted the Romanian club FCSB.

The match, which took place at the Tofiq Bakhramov Republican Stadium, ended with a 3:2 victory for the opponent.

The first goal for the Azerbaijani club was scored by Leandro Andrade in the 2nd minute. In the 41st minute of the match, the opposing team's player, Djoyskim Dava, scored an own goal.

Goals for FCSB were scored by Adrian Sut (2 goals) and David Miculescu.

Qarabag, having collected 3 points, lost its chances of reaching the playoffs.