Azerbaijan's Central Bank, IMF discuss enhancing monetary policy transmission (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have held discussions on enhancing the effectiveness of monetary policy transmission, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov shared in a post on his X page, Trend reports.

The post highlights a meeting held with Anna Bordon, the head of the IMF mission for Azerbaijan, the Middle East, and Central Asia, at the Central Bank.

"During the meeting, there was a broad exchange of views on Azerbaijan's macroeconomic situation, medium-term macroeconomic expectations and forecasts, monetary policy reforms and decisions made, as well as the policy framework for ensuring financial sector stability and the implementation of IMF recommendations within the financial sector assessment project.

Additionally, the discussion covered issues related to further improving the efficiency of monetary policy transmission and the development of the financial sector," the post read.