Uzbekistan, EBRD discuss road reconstruction project and toll road dev't

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 23. Uzbekistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed the progress of the reconstruction of the 0-84 km section of the D213 Road Urgench-Khonka-Khazarasp-Amu Darya River-A380" project, Trend reports.

The project was reviewed at a meeting between the Chairman of the Committee for Roads under the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan Jamshid Tursunov, and representatives of EBRD.

Discussions during the meeting also touched on the status of the toll road construction project between Tashkent and Samarkand. Both parties exchanged proposals to expedite the implementation of these critical infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, the reconstruction project, initiated under presidential decree, is a key infrastructure development initiative. A loan agreement worth $238 million was signed with the EBRD in 2024, contributing to the total project cost of $294.1 million. Uzbekistan's share in the project is $56.1 million.

The reconstruction involves upgrading the current two-lane road to a four-lane highway with cement-concrete pavement along an 84 km stretch. Additionally, the project will include the construction of 43 bridges costing $15.8 million; two overpasses costing $27 million; three pedestrian overpasses costing $1.7 million; 70 km of pedestrian and bicycle paths.

