Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee officially appeals to IOC over medal quality loss

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The National Olympic Committee (NOC) has appealed to the International Olympic Committee over the loss of quality medals of Azerbaijani athletes who won places at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games held in the French capital Paris, Trend reports via NOC.

Based on the gathered information and the athletes' appeals, an investigation took place, revealing that alongside Olympic champion in judo Hidayat Heydarov (73 kilograms) and bronze medalist in freestyle wrestling Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), there were notable shifts in the medals of five additional athletes.

Furthermore, it became known that the gold medals of Olympic judo champion Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg), silver medals of taekwondo Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg), bronze medals of Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), and freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) lost their quality.

The National Olympic Committee, as a result of its investigations, sent an official appeal to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Following a response from the IOC on this request, further steps will be taken to return the medals and replace them with new ones.

