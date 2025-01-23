President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on amendments to state secret information list

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree introducing amendments to the "List of Information Classified as State Secrets," Trend reports.

As per the decree, the section on "Information classified as state secrets" in point 17 of part IV of the list has been revised. The new wording reads as follows:

"17. Information revealing plans (tasks) of the state defense order, the production and shipment of weapons, military equipment, and other military products (in monetary or physical terms), production volumes, and production capacity. Information on the development, production (location of production), export, and sale of weapons, military equipment, and other military products by enterprises (manufacturers), including details about the organization of their production, export, and sales, as well as the cooperation links between enterprises (manufacturers) in connection with these issues and their financial reporting."