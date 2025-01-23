Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
EBRD and Tajikistan’s Amonatbank discuss future cooperation prospects

Tajikistan Materials 23 January 2025 14:23 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: EBRD in Tajikistan

Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 23. Head of Tajikistan for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Holger Wiefel, the EBRD’s financial sector team, met with Amonatbank Chairman Salimzoda Alijon to discuss the progress of joint initiatives and explore prospects for further cooperation, Trend reports via the EBRD.

During the meeting, the discussions focused on key initiatives aimed at developing human capital and establishing a lending market in Tajikistan’s somoni currency as part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed on September 26, 2023.

The key areas of cooperation include comprehensive training programs for Amonatbank employees through EBRD’s financial courses, strengthening financial operations, and organizing an EBRD "Open Day" for Amonatbank employees and business clients.

In 2024, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed 23 projects with Tajikistan, totaling 88 million euros. Last year, the bank quadrupled its investment volume in Tajikistan compared to 2023 (21 million euros for 16 projects).

Tags:
