Azerbaijan's Baku court renders decision in case of ship captain charged with treason

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. An appeal against the conviction of Zahir Askerov, the captain of a vessel belonging to Azerbaijan’s Caspian Sea Oil Fleet, who was charged with treason, has been reviewed, Trend reports.

The decision was announced today at the Baku Court of Appeal during a session chaired by Judge Gabil Mammadov.

According to the ruling, the appeal was rejected, and the original verdict from the first-instance court remains in effect.

Notably, Zahir Askerov had been sentenced to 16 years in prison by the Baku Court on Grave Crimes.

The investigation, conducted by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, aimed to prevent espionage and sabotage activities orchestrated by the intelligence services of the Islamic Republic of Iran against Azerbaijan. It also uncovered a spy network. As a result, it was discovered that Askerov, while serving as the captain of a ship in the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet, had been recruited during religious studies in the Iranian city of Qom. In exchange for material incentives, he secretly collaborated with Iranian intelligence agents.

Over time, Askerov gathered information on foreign companies and diplomatic representations in Azerbaijan, as well as on naval exercises in the Caspian Sea and cargo deliveries to oil platforms, all of which could have jeopardized Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and defense capabilities. He relayed this information through his mobile phone and in direct meetings in Iran.

Zahir Askerov was arrested in November 2023 during an operation conducted by the State Security Service. He was charged under Article 274 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (treason).