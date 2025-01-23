New projects on Western Azerbaijanis living abroad take start

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan has launched new projects on Western Azerbaijanis living abroad, Trend reports via the committee.

First of all, an electronic database of Western Azerbaijanis living abroad has been created, and work in this area is being systematically continued.

The database collects detailed information about the countries where Western Azerbaijanis live, when they moved to these countries, and in which sectors they work.

The committee has also launched the preparation of special programs about the life and lifestyle of Western Azerbaijanis living abroad. These programs are broadcast as special editions of the "Homeland Nearby" program, authored by Vasila Vahidgizi, and are aired on the committee's Diaspor TV channel on YouTube and Public Television. To date, filming of the programs has been conducted in the US, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and several other countries.

This year, a series of interviews with Western Azerbaijanis living abroad is planned to be prepared and presented on the committee's internet radio, Diaspor FM.

In 2025, the committee also plans to organize a forum for Azerbaijani youth living in Eastern Anatolia, and this forum is one of the major projects related to Western Azerbaijanis.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel