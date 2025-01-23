Uzbekistan Airways to conduct flights between Tashkent and Madrid

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 23. Uzbekistan Airways will begin operating direct flights between Tashkent and Madrid starting April 7, the airlines told Trend.

The flights will be conducted weekly, every Monday, offering travelers a convenient connection between Uzbekistan and Spain.

Meanwhile, the number of foreign tourists visiting Uzbekistan amounted to 7.2 million people from January through November 2024. This indicator increased by 18.8 percent (1.1 million people) compared to the same period last year.

Amongst all the countries, Kyrgyzstan took the cake for having the lion's share of tourists who flocked to Uzbekistan during this period—a whopping 2.12 million people. Tajikistan came in second with 2.1 million people, followed by Kazakhstan (1.3 million people), Russia (741,200 people), and Turkmenistan (171,200 people).