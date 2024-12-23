President of State of Israel sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency, my dear friend.

It is my privilege to share my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday. The State of Israel joins you in celebration of this momentous day.

Under your leadership, Azerbaijan has become a vibrant nation of economic vitality, prosperity, peace and stability. This is perhaps most beautifully expressed via your nation's inspirational model of religious tolerance and understanding. Especially during this time, when Anti-Semitism is spreading around the world, Azerbaijan is a shining example of our collective potential to live together in harmony. In this way, as in so much else, you are following along the path of peace that your father, the Honorable Heydar Aliyev, of Blessed Memory, also walked along.

As you so eloquently stated, multiculturalism is a gift that must be embraced. The Jewish community of Azerbaijan, which directly feels this warm embrace from you, serves as a living bridge further connecting our two people. Our strategic partnership with your nation provides a pillar of stability for both Israel and our greater region, and we are profoundly grateful for the opportunity to continue working with you to grow and strengthen our many collaborations.

I will always remember and cherish the warm and gracious welcome with which you and your wife, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, hosted Michal and I during our visit to your incredible nation. I am hoping to have the honor of welcoming both you and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to Israel in the near future as well. Of course, I am also eagerly looking forward to seeing you at the World Economic Forum in Davos early next year.

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on the successful convening of the COP29 last mouth. Azerbaijan is a leader in the community of nations, and this was yet another demonstration of your commitment to securing the health and safety of future generations.

As 2024 draws to a close and we look towards 2025, I would also like to share my sincere hopes that the coming year is one of success and prosperity for you, your family, and all the people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.