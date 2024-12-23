Uzbekistan reveals trade turnover volume with Iran in 11M2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 23. During the period spanning January to November 2024, the bilateral trade dynamics between Uzbekistan and Iran culminated in a substantial foreign trade turnover amounting to $448 million.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistics Agency shows that this is 4.4 percent less compared to the same period last year ($468.1 million from January through November 2023).

On this account, Iran has achieved a notable position within the upper echelon of Uzbekistan's trading partners, securing a place in the top 20 rankings.

Uzbekistan's exports to Iran totaled $149.8 million, which is 14 percent less compared to the same period last year ($170.8 million from January through November 2023).

The imports from Iran to Uzbekistan reached $298.1 million from January through November 2024. This figure is down 0.2 percent compared to the same period last year ($297.3 million from January through November 2023).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's total foreign trade volume amounted to $59.4 billion, which is more by 3.6 percent year-on-year ($57.3 billion in January-November 2023).