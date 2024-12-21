Azerbaijan, Russia strike deal on expanding mutual transit cargo traffic (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. An agreement on cooperation to develop transit cargo transportation along the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) has been signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and Russia, Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

During his visit to Russia, the Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev held meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Vitaly Savelyev, and the country's Minister of Transport Roman Starovoyt.

The meeting discussed issues related to the INSTC development, following which the above agreement was signed.

The agreement, outlining cooperation on the development of railway infrastructure and transit transport, aims to enhance the efficiency of transport links and increase the potential of the INSCTC's western route.

This agreement will stimulate the growth of cargo transportation by rail and ensure a balance between the growth of transportation volumes and the development of railway infrastructure, according to the ministry's statement.

