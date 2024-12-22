Kazakhstan’s Kostanay to implement new investment projects by 2027

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 22. A total of 96 investment projects are planned for implementation in the agricultural-industrial complex (AIC) of Kazakhstan's Kostanay region by 2027, Trend reports.

This was announced by the Deputy Akim (Governor) of Kostanay Region, Arman Abenov, during a working trip by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, to Kostanay, aimed at monitoring the implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's instructions.

Arman Abenov noted that these 96 investment projects will create over 2,000 new jobs. The total investment amount will be 232 billion tenge (approximately $440.8 million). Additionally, in order to develop animal husbandry, work is underway to build six dairy farms, one of which has already been put into operation. It was also reported that in poultry farming, two large poultry farms are planned to be launched, with a total cost of 60 billion tenge (approximately $114 million). This is expected to result in an increase in poultry meat production by 62,500 tons annually.



At the flour production enterprise "Aruana-2010," the Prime Minister was presented with a project to build a milling complex worth 3 billion tenge (approximately $5.7 million), aimed at increasing supply volumes to both domestic and external markets. Currently, the enterprise produces up to 90,000 tons of products per year. The expansion of the complex will allow for a nearly two-fold increase in flour production, up to 170,000 tons. An additional 150 new jobs will be created.

To note, this year, about 175 billion tenge (approximately $332.5 million) was allocated for the development of agriculture in the region, which is 1.7 times more than last year’s figure.