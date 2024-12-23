Former IDPs touch their native Shusha in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. A fresh cohort of previously internally displaced individuals (51 families or 208 individuals) has successfully transitioned this morning, arriving in the vibrant city of Shusha in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The group is comprised of households temporarily residing in dynamic environments such as dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps, and administrative facilities across diverse regions of Azerbaijan.

The return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Shusha continues in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

To date, about 30,000 people are currently living in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, along with former internally displaced persons who resettled there, working on the implementation of projects in the region, as well as performing official duties in local subdivisions of certain state institutions, working in resumed health care, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions.