Tajikistan and AIIB sign financial agreement for Rogun HHP project

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 23. Tajikistan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have executed a financial accord amounting to $270 million for the initial phase of the Rogun Hydropower Plant Development Program, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan, the agreement was signed by Tajikistan's Minister of Finance, Fayziddin Qahhorzoda, and Vice President for Investment Clients Region 2 and Project and Corporate Finance, Konstantin Limitovsky.

The total financing provided by AIIB for the construction of the Rogun HPP amounts to $500 million and will be allocated in two phases under separate agreements.

The funds will be used to co-finance Lot 1 and Lot 3A of the Rogun HPP, as well as to construct and reconstruct 55 kilometers of roads, including bridges connecting local villages.

The Rogun HPP, located on the Vakhsh River, is planned to consist of six units, each with a capacity of 600 MW. Two units are already operational, with a third set to begin operation by 2025. Once completed, the plant will generate over 17 billion kWh of electricity annually, significantly boosting Tajikistan's energy supply.

Upon full operation, the Rogun HPP will provide electricity to nearly 10 million people in Tajikistan, helping to alleviate regular winter electricity shortages. Additionally, about 70 percent of the electricity generated will be exported at affordable rates to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.