BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. A biased resolution was adopted at the plenary session of the European Parliament, aimed against the sovereignty and independent policy of Azerbaijan, on December 19, 2024. This document marks the next stage in a long-term campaign designed to undermine the country's achievements.

Azerbaijan has made significant achievements by pursuing an independent policy on the international stage. The fact that Baku hosts major international events, organizes them at a high level, and succeeds in making important decisions naturally worry certain circles. The recent hosting of the globally significant COP29 event in Azerbaijan is a prime example of such achievements. Unfortunately, these achievements provoke unease in some quarters, who launch their own pressure mechanisms and resort to a slanderous campaign against the country.

The European Parliament's resolution is also part of this series. Azerbaijan's growing authority on the international stage, its initiatives and efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus, as well as its achievements in energy security, lead to further growth of these biased actions. This resolution not only represents steps taken against Azerbaijan but also serves as further evidence that the European Parliament operates under double standards.

To demonstrate how unjust and biased the adopted resolution is, it's enough to focus on one fact: individuals who committed crimes against humanity on Azerbaijani territory, former representatives of the separatist regime, and those involved in terrorist acts are presented in this document in a completely distorted manner as "Armenian prisoners of war". While all facts prove that they are war criminals, the European Parliament ignores this and, for its own purposes, call them as "prisoners of war". This contradicts even the most fundamental principles of international law.

Furthermore, the document calls for the release of individuals they refer to as "political prisoners". In Azerbaijan, political activity does not lead to arrests or prohibition. The key is to act within the boundaries of the law. Regardless of the direction of activity, everyone has clear obligations, tasks, and laws they must comply with. If a citizen violates the law, they are held accountable, just like anyone else, regardless of the nature of their activity. The European Parliament is attempting to justify and even demand the release of individuals, calling them "political prisoners", despite the fact that their crimes have been proven at every stage. It's clear that these individuals were funded by the same sources as these parliamentarians and served the same interests. This once again demonstrates that European parliamentarians are fulfilling the orders of certain circles.

Such an approach clearly proves that the European Parliament serves political interests, rather than the principles of objectivity and justice. Debates in the European Parliament and the documents adopted in recent years have increasingly become tools for political pressure and gross interference in the internal affairs of other countries. This body is effectively making decisions based on biased and double standards that promote the interests of certain groups, while it should be guided by fundamental principles such as the protection of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. As a result of all this, the European Parliament is already recognized on the international stage as a structure far removed from objectivity.

The European Parliament should understand that resolutions based on an unjustified position and false information fail to garner serious interest or trust, not only in the countries they target but even within the international community.

It's clear that these documents are simply misguided attempts to weaken Azerbaijan's strengthening international position. Therefore, it's important to recognize that, despite all these efforts, prejudices, and steps taken against the country, Azerbaijan will continue to uphold its independent policy and national interests.

Azer Garayev, political analyst