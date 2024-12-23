Kyrgyzstan boosts manufacturing sector output

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 23. The output of manufacturing industries in Kyrgyzstan in the period from January through November 2024 amounted to 398.682 billion som ($4.5 billion), which is 14.4 percent more than in the same period last year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Committee on Statistics shows that the index of physical volume amounted to 103.7 percent against the period from January through November 2023.

Of this volume, the main share is:

- production of basic metals and finished metal products, except machinery and equipment - 57.2 percent of the manufacturing industry,

- production of food products (including beverages) and tobacco products - 19.9 percent,

- manufacture of rubber and plastic products and other non-metallic mineral products - 11 percent,

- textile production, production of clothing and footwear, leather and other leather goods - 4.6 percent,

- production of refined petroleum products - 3 percent,

- production of wooden and paper products and printing activities - 1.3 percent,

- chemical products - 0.2 percent.

Furthermore, in the reporting period, the production of gasoline (by 5.7 times in annual terms), diesel fuel (by 41.2 percent), and fuel oil (by 24.3 percent) increased significantly. There was also an increase in the volume of wood processing and production of wood products (by 5.5 percent), and printing activities increased by 1.6 times.

Production of dairy products increased by 30.8 percent, vegetable and animal oils and fats - by 28.1 percent, soft drinks and mineral waters by 25.5 percent, meat products by 25.1 percent, bakery products and baked goods by 15.4 percent, and flour and cereals by 10.3 percent.

Also, there was an increase in the output of clothing (by 15.4 percent), vitamins and provitamins (by 17.2 percent), medicines (by 14.4 percent), and construction materials (by 9.9 percent). Cement production increased by 4.1 percent.

At the same time, production of glass and glass products decreased by 6.4 percent. Along with this, there was a decline in the production of non-ferrous metals (by 6.6 percent).

The share of manufacturing industries in the total volume of industrial production in the period from January through November 2024 amounted to 77 percent.

To note, the total volume of industrial production in Kyrgyzstan in January-November 2024 amounted to more than 513 billion som ($5.9 billion). The index of physical volume amounted to 104.8 percent to the period from January through November 2023.