KazMunayGas, CNPC discuss expanding Shymkent refinery's capacity

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 23. KazMunayGas (KMG) and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) discuss the development of advanced technologies to improve oil production efficiency and expand the capacity of the Shymkent Refinery, Trend reports.



During a working trip to the People's Republic of China, the Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas (KMG), Askhat Khassenov, held a meeting with the President of CNPC, Hou Qijun, in Beijing.

During the talks, cooperation in geological exploration, improving oil production efficiency, expanding the capacity of the Shymkent Refinery, and implementing oil and gas chemical projects were discussed.

As part of the joint work with CNODC (a subsidiary of CNPC), new areas on the eastern edge of the Caspian depression are being studied. Scientific and technical developments aimed at increasing the oil recovery factor from low-margin and hard-to-recover oil and gas fields were considered. Fields for testing enhanced oil recovery technologies were identified.

The companies also exchanged views on the next steps for the project to expand the capacity of PetroKazakhstan Oil Products (PKOP) from 6 to 12 million tons.

The results of the Urea project, which produces an important nitrogen fertilizer for domestic farmers, were also discussed. The project’s capacity is 1.2 million tons per year, with a cost of about $1.5 billion.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the successful implementation of projects and the strengthening of the strategic partnership between KMG and CNPC.

To note, CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation) is the largest Chinese oil and gas company. Its headquarters are in Beijing. The company ranks 4th in the Fortune Global 500. CNPC's recoverable reserves amount to 1.65 billion tons of oil and 1.95 trillion m³ of gas.