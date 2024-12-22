Tashkent to host Uzbek-Egyptian business forum

Photo: Ministry of investment, industry and trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. On December 24, Tashkent will host the Intergovernmental Commission session between Uzbekistan and Egypt, along with the Uzbek-Egyptian Business Forum, Trend reports.

The event will include Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, and Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation.

More than 100 representatives from both countries' business communities will attend, including notable Egyptian companies such as El Sewedy Electric, Hassan Allam Holding, ACDIMA, and Al Farouk for Import & Export.

The forum will showcase the economic potential of Uzbekistan and Egypt, highlighting partnership opportunities. It will include G2B and B2B meetings, allowing entrepreneurs to explore collaborations in detail.

The forum will end with a signing ceremony for bilateral agreements to implement joint initiatives and enhance interregional cooperation.