Uzbekistan names trade turnover volume with Turkmenistan in 11M2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 23. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan amounted to $1.075 billion from January through November 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that this figure has increased by 10.8 percent compared to the same period last year ($970.1 million in January-November 2023).

Turkmenistan ranked among Uzbekistan's top 10 trading partners.

Uzbekistan's exports to Turkmenistan equaled $110.4 million, which is 45.3 percent less year-on-year ($160.5 million in January-November 2023).

At the same time, imports from Turkmenistan hit $964.9 million, which is more by 19.1 percent compared to $809.6 million the previous year.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's total trade volume amounted to $59.4 billion, which is more by 3.6 percent year-on-year ($57.3 billion in January-November 2023).