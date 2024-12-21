Iran's government requests parliament to consider over 180 projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Iran's current government has approved more than 180 projects approved by previous governments and requested their consideration by parliament, Iran's Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs Shahram Dabiri told local media, Trend reports.

Commenting on reports in Iranian local media about the re-submission of the bill on the denomination of the Iranian currency to the parliament, Dabiri said that the said bill was submitted to the Iranian parliament in 2019 and there is no new information on this bill.

Dabiri said that after coming to power, the Iranian government approved the continuation of parliamentary examination of projects left over from previous governments, and the project under consideration is one of such projects.

"Currently, the project of currency denomination and change of the name of the national currency (from rial to tumen) is being considered by the Economic Committee of the Iranian Parliament," he noted.

The Iranian parliament adopted the draft of the national currency denomination in 2020 (removal of four zeros) and the draft of the change of the name of the national currency in the first reading. However, the Expert Council returned the draft to the parliament due to the elimination of shortcomings in the draft.