World Bank launches initiative to empower Tajikistan's digital economy

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 22. The World Bank has approved the Tajikistan Digital Foundations Project, aimed at improving digital services and skills across the country, including in rural areas, Trend reports.

The project, with a total funding of $39 million, is supported by a $30 million grant from the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) and an additional $9 million from the Government of Switzerland.

The initiative aims to enhance the quality, accessibility, and transparency of public services, benefiting citizens, businesses, and the government. Over 28,000 people will gain digital skills, with 2,000 individuals receiving advanced training to boost their job prospects. The project also plans to extend broadband connectivity to at least 100 schools, helping to reduce the digital divide in rural areas.

Businesses will benefit from a safer and more reliable legal and regulatory framework, improving trust in digital transactions, government services, and digital platforms. The project also aims to mobilize private investment to bring internet access to underserved areas.

The Government of Switzerland is supporting the project, which will be implemented in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), UNICEF, and other stakeholders.

According to Ozan Sevimli, World Bank Country Manager for Tajikistan, the project aims to foster innovation, improve connectivity, and create new opportunities for communities and the private sector by addressing the digital divide.