Azerbaijani FM Bayramov arrives in Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has arrived in Serbia on a working visit, Trend reports.

During the visit, Minister Bayramov will attend the Conference of Ambassadors of the Republic of Serbia and hold meetings with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Juric, as well as other senior officials.

The primary focus of the visit is to enhance and expand the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia, highlighting the commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.