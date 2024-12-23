Kapital Bank supports students with training on “Emotional Intelligence”

As the country’s first bank, Kapital Bank continues to organize various training programs to support the development of young people and help them achieve success in their career paths. In line with this goal, training sessions on “Emotional Intelligence” were held at the Kapital Bank room in Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU) and the Career Center of Baku Slavic University.

Both training sessions were conducted by Narmin Ahmadzada, a senior specialist in the Employee Engagement and Motivation Department of Kapital Bank's Talent Management Division. During the sessions, students gained in-depth knowledge about the role of emotional intelligence in professional and personal development, as well as effective methods and practical applications to enhance it.

It is worth noting that Kapital Bank, which frequently garners attention with its educational support initiatives, has previously inaugurated “Kapital Bank” rooms equipped with modern technological standards at Azerbaijan State University of Economics, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Azerbaijan Technological University, and Baku Engineering University. These rooms are designed to enable students to participate in various training sessions and acquire new skills. The Bank remains committed to organizing innovative training programs and events for young people in the future.

