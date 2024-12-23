Chair of Federation Council of Russian Federal Assembly congrats President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on your birthday.

For many years, as a recognized national leader, you have guided the people of Azerbaijan on the path of progress, achieving remarkable outcomes in strengthening the nation. The process of harmonious development of the state is rooted in your esteemed leadership, political wisdom, foresight, and ability to approach challenges from multiple perspectives to find optimal solutions.

The Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation highly values your invaluable contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and Azerbaijan, encompassing multifaceted cooperation, including parliamentary dimension.

I am grateful for the attention you devote to fostering dialogue between the legislators of Russia and Azerbaijan. I am confident that, with your support, this important channel of interaction will remain an effective tool for enhancing the entire spectrum of allied bilateral relations.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you good health and continued success in your high state office. May your experience, knowledge, determination, and dedication continue to serve as a solid foundation for fruitful work benefiting the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept the assurance of my highest consideration," the letter reads.