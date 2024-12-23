Azerbaijan, Serbia rev up efforts to launch direct flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan and Serbia are intensifying efforts to establish direct air connections, Serbian Foreign Minister Mark Djuric said at a press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, in Serbia, Trend reports.

"I would like to emphasize that we are discussing the development of the tourism sector. In this regard, we are actively working on launching direct flights," he said.

Djuric also highlighted that Serbia is actively cooperating with Azerbaijan to enhance economic collaboration and energy cooperation, which has significantly bolstered Serbia's energy security in these globally unstable times.

"The friendship between our countries is based, among other things, on the outstanding personal relations between Presidents Aleksandar Vučić and Ilham Aliyev, who have laid the excellent political framework for our cooperation. I can confidently say that the year 2024 has been truly remarkable for Serbia-Azerbaijan relations," he added.

Furthermore, Djuric congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful organization of COP29, which has made a significant contribution to addressing environmental issues.

"At the conference, over $300 billion in commitments were secured to implement the reforms necessary to halt climate change, which is a testament to the success of Azerbaijan's diplomacy," the Serbian Foreign Minister said.

The FM expressed confidence that the cooperation between Serbia and Azerbaijan would become even closer and more intensive in the near future.

"We will maintain our strategic dialogue at the highest political level in 2025, and in Belgrade, we look forward to hosting the next meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council between Serbia and the Republic of Azerbaijan," Djuric added.