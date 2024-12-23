Statement by US embassy is far from truth - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. We condemn the latest statement by the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, which interferes once again in our country’s internal affairs under the pretext of defending human rights, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, Trend reports.

"In terms of substance, the statement is baseless, manipulative, and far from the truth.

The current US administration’s activities under the guise of promoting human rights are entirely harmful and incompatible with the concept of human rights.

The U.S. administration has ignored the mass human rights violations committed by Armenia against ethnic Azerbaijanis and has, in practice, allowed ethnic and religious discrimination against them. This discrimination is the greatest blow to the very idea of human rights.

We call on the current US administration, at least in its final days, to refrain from using human rights as a tool for political purposes and to support the genuine human rights issue of the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their homeland," the Community added.