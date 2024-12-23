Religious tolerance and multiculturalism in Azerbaijan impress globe - parliament official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan’s society serves as a global example of religious tolerance and multiculturalism, said Ali Ahmadov, First Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Leaders on "Pressing Issues of Religious Enlightenment: Tradition, Experience, and Prospects," Ahmadov emphasized that Azerbaijan is a center of tolerance, highlighting the powerful role of religion.

"Religion is a powerful force. This power must be used correctly. In this sense, the importance of religious education is undeniable," he stated.

During the Soviet era, Azerbaijan was a stronghold of atheism. However, following the country’s independence, there has been a significant shift in societal attitudes toward religion," he added.

To note, Azerbaijan’s Baku is hosting the Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Leaders on the topic of "Pressing Issues of Religious Enlightenment: Tradition, Experience, and Prospects" on December 23, organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures of Azerbaijan.

More than 100 religious figures—leaders of Islamic and non-Islamic religious communities from different religions—invited from regions of Azerbaijan are participating in the forum to raise awareness of religious threats, enhance the role of religious leaders in the process of religious education, and examine opinions and proposals regarding the activities of religious communities and figures, as well as the difficulties they face.