Iran's pullout from nuclear agreement to spell very dangerous step - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Iran's withdrawal from the nuclear non-proliferation agreement (NPT) could be a very dangerous step, the Iranian international affairs expert Ali Bigdeli told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the country should be ready to withstand an attack from some countries in case of such a move by Iran.

“Iran is currently in a situation where it needs to either discuss its nuclear program or, as some politicians say, withdraw from the NPT. The second option would put Iran in too much jeopardy,” he said.

Bigdeli noted that the current period related to Iran's nuclear program is very sensitive. Iranian officials must take a logical step in that direction. If they don't, Iran's situation will be even worse. North Korea's withdrawal from the NPT is more diverse than Iran's. Iran is one of the most vulnerable places in the world. Therefore, it is necessary to pursue a policy based on logic.

To note, the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted a resolution on November 21 with 19 votes in favor, 12 abstentions, and 3 against Iran. The resolution urged Tehran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency on several issues and also called for a credible document on uranium residues at two undeclared sites on Iranian territory.

To note, 39 members of the Iranian parliament petitioned Iran's Supreme National Security Council in October to revise the country's defense doctrine regarding the development of atomic weapons.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20-30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

