Azerbaijani diaspora co-launches 5th winter camp "Karabakh twin schools" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The 5th winter camp, "Karabakh Twin Schools", has started with the joint organization of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund, the "Zafar" Public Union for the Support of Martyrs' Families, and the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Switzerland, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

According to the committee, this year, the camp involves children of the martyrs of Azerbaijan and children of Azerbaijanis living in Moldova.

The Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund Akram Abdullayev welcomed the camp participants and informed them about the importance of this project, which has already become a tradition.

Then, the chair of the "Zafar" Public Union Sevinj Orujova thanked everyone involved in the implementation of the project and wished success to all participants.

The author of the project idea, the chairman of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Switzerland Gasim Nasirov expressed great joy and pride that this camp, bringing together children of Azerbaijanis living in different regions of the world, is being held for the 5th time.

The speakers expressed hope that the project would continue in the future and contribute to the solidarity of Azerbaijanis worldwide.

To note, 20 schoolchildren, aged 12 to 15, including children of martyrs of Azerbaijan and children of Azerbaijanis from Moldova, are participating in the camp, which runs from December 20 through December27, 2024. During the camp, participants will receive professional training in various fields, as well as organized excursions to historical and tourist attractions in Baku.

