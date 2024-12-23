Hungarian PM congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President,

Allow me to extend my warmest wishes to you on your birthday.

Azerbaijan holds great significance for Hungary. I am pleased that our relations have continued to strengthen over the years and have reached the level of strategic partnership, which is of exceptional importance.

Mr. President, I am confident that without your dedication, our shared successes would not have been possible. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for your support.

There is great potential for further expanding cooperation between our countries, particularly in key areas such as energy and water management.

Rest assured, you can count on my personal support and the support of my government to deepen our cooperation and achieve our common goals in the future.

I wish you strong health and much success in fulfilling your important responsibilities," the letter reads.