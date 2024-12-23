Azerbaijan, Serbia moot bilateral relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23.Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević in the framework of his working visit to the Republic of Serbia on December 23, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the information, the prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, as well as regional and international security issues, were discussed during the meeting.

“Jeyhun Bayramov noted the importance of visits and high-level contacts in the development of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia and emphasized the importance of maintaining the existing dynamics in this field.

Furthermore, it was noted that the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia is an important platform for further expansion of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the current state of cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector and touched upon the prospects of cooperation.

The importance of cooperation in the field of production and export of alternative energy was noted.

In addition, information was presented on Azerbaijan's potential in the field of green energy production.

At the same time, mutual interest was expressed in the implementation of joint projects in the sphere of tourism between the two countries, in particular in the creation of direct air transport communication.

Detailed information was provided on the results of the COP29 event held in Azerbaijan this year, and the importance of joint efforts in the field of climate diplomacy was emphasized. Confidence was expressed that the Expo-2027 event would create additional opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

Bayramov also informed the opposite side in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the large-scale reconstruction and construction works carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, efforts to combat the mine threat, as well as the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest,” the statement reads.