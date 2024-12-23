Azerbaijan - one of unique destinations where different civilizations converge - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan is one of the unique destinations where different civilizations converge, and where, for centuries, a national and cultural mosaic, along with an atmosphere of tolerance, have thrived, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to Pope Francis, on the occasion of Christmas, Trend reports.

"Representatives of various nationalities and faiths have coexisted in peace, safety, mutual trust, and respect. We take pride in all of this and cherish these values as national treasures. It is no coincidence that, alongside being aligned with the policies pursued by the Azerbaijani state, the preservation of friendship between peoples, interfaith harmony, and traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance are, first and foremost, the natural way of life for our people," said President Ilham Aliyev.