President of Russia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on your birthday.

Under your leadership, friendly Azerbaijan continues to advance confidently on the path of socio-economic development, strengthening its position on the global stage. Your personal contribution to building and reinforcing the strategic partnership and alliance between our nations cannot be overestimated.

I deeply value our cordial and friendly relations and look forward to continuing our close collaboration on pressing issues of the bilateral and international agenda.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I sincerely wish you robust health, happiness, and prosperity. Please convey my heartfelt regards to your family," the letter reads.