Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Christian community holds a distinctive place in modern Azerbaijani society - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 23 December 2024 12:01 (UTC +04:00)
Christian community holds a distinctive place in modern Azerbaijani society - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Christian community holds a distinctive place in modern Azerbaijani society, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to Pope Francis, on the occasion of Christmas, Trend reports.

"Our Christian citizens, who have settled in Azerbaijan and lived here as a family for hundreds of years, play a significant role in the public, political, social, and cultural life of our homeland, contributing greatly to the prosperity of our beloved country. Ancient Christian heritage, shrines, churches, and other places of worship across our territory are protected equally alongside mosques and synagogues by the Azerbaijani state. In the meantime, our country plays an active role in preserving Christian monuments that are considered gems of world cultural heritage, thus promoting intercultural dialogue," said President Ilham Aliyev.

Latest

Latest

Read more