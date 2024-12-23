FM highlights Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy diversification (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov addressed a conference of ambassadors in Belgrade during his working visit to Serbia, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the Minister touched upon political, economic, energy, and humanitarian aspects of the Azerbaijan-Serbia strategic partnership, as well as common regional problems, including double standards, and selective application of international law.

Moreover, the importance of preserving the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity guiding the foreign policy of both countries was emphasized.

Minister Bayramov also spoke in detail about the important role of Azerbaijan in the energy diversification of Europe, including further plans for green energy, which will connect Europe and Central Asia through the basins of the Caspian and Black Seas.

