Azerbaijan digitizing emergency medical services - TABIB official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan is digitizing the workflow of emergency and urgent medical services, said Vugar Gurbanov, Executive Director of the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABİB), Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference on the outcomes of 2024 and plans for 2025, Gurbanov highlighted that a comprehensive effort has been made to electronicize the hospitalization process, introduce innovative solutions for the "103" emergency call centers, and develop an electronic system for mobile medical teams. These innovations are expected to be fully implemented throughout 2025.

"In addition, specialized modules such as tuberculosis, bed capacity, and evacuation modules have been developed and will be introduced in subordinated medical facilities in the early months of 2025.

The expansion of services, including physiotherapy, diabetes treatment, discharge summaries, and the creation of websites for medical institutions, as well as the improvement of the department's website and the development of mobile apps to enhance citizen satisfaction," he said.

