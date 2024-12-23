Azerbaijani MFA reacts to unjustified accusations by U.S. Embassy in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The intolerance to media freedom of the U.S. side, which presents itself as an advocate of freedom of expression, is astonishing, the spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada wrote on X in a response to the US Embassy in the country, Trend reports.

''In a nutshell, to put all of this and the previous provocative comments by the US embassy in Baku, the intolerance to media freedom of the U.S. side, which presents itself as an advocate of freedom of expression, is astonishing.

Seems that the current U.S. administration, by all means, is aiming at harming its foreign relations, in particular with Azerbaijan, focusing on imaginary and mythical claims,'' the spokesperson emphasized.