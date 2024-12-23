Azerbaijan unveils number of mines found in nation's liberated territories over past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. As many as 26 anti-tank mines, 104 anti-personnel mines, and 304 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from December 16 through December 22, the weekly report published by the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) on demining operations carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

According to the information, 770.7 ha of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

To note, the demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, as well as four private companies in Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.