Kyrgyzstan's President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich.

I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday!

It is gratifying to note that under your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan has become an active participant in global processes.

We are particularly delighted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, one of the largest events in the world, was held for the first time in our brotherly nation and organized perfectly.

I am confident that the strategic partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen and expand for the benefit of our peoples.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you robust health, family well-being, and great success in your state activities.

Once again, happy birthday!" the letter reads.