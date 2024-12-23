President Ilham Aliyev awards number of athletes, specialists in sports - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has awarded a number of athletes and experts within the domain of athletics for their merits in the development of sports in the country, Trend reports.
In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.
According to the decree, the following persons were awarded for their contributions to the development of sports in Azerbaijan:
"Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan"
Natig Baghirov
Rauf Bunyataliyev
Javanshir Gurbanov
Sadig Sadigov
"Taraggi" Medal
Zargalam Abbasova
Vasif Abdullayev
Igrar Jafarov
Farhad Aliyev
Musa Mammadov
Aydin Mammadov
Nasimi Musayev
Rashad Rasulov
Tahir Tahirov
Vugar Verdiyev
For outstanding achievements and high professionalism in the development of sports in Azerbaijan, the honorary title of "Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sports" was conferred upon the following persons:
Nariman Abdullayev
Rovshan Umudov
For many years of fruitful work in the development of sports in Azerbaijan, the following individuals were awarded a personal scholarship from the President of Azerbaijan:
Faig Garayev
Miragha Giyasov
Ramiz Taghiyev