Azerbaijani FM addresses regional and international issues with Serbian President (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 23 December 2024 17:02 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov during the minister’s official visit to Serbia, Azerbaijani MFA shared in a post on its X page, Trend reports.

The meeting covered various topics related to economics, energy, humanitarian matters, as well as regional and international security issues arising from the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Minister Bayramov informed President Vučić about recent developments concerning post-conflict reconstruction and peace efforts in the region.

