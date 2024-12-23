Ethnic minorities in Azerbaijan live in harmony - religious leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Ethnic minorities in Azerbaijan live in harmony, said Milikh Yevdayev, Chairman of the Mountain Jews Religious Community of Baku, at the Forum of Religious Figures of Azerbaijan on the topic "Pressing Issues of Religious Enlightenment: Tradition, Experience, and Prospects" today in Baku, Trend reports.

Addressing the event, Yevdayev emphasized that ethnic minorities have lived alongside the Azerbaijani people as brothers for a long time.

“Ethnic minorities in Azerbaijan live in harmony, and their unity was especially evident during the 44-day Patriotic War.

We have lived alongside the Azerbaijani people as brothers for many centuries; we are happy to be part of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has created an atmosphere of religious harmony and diversity. Currently, a four-story religious and cultural center for Jews is being built in Azerbaijan, demonstrating that the country is a multicultural society," he added.

To note, Azerbaijan’s Baku is hosting the Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Leaders on the topic of "Pressing Issues of Religious Enlightenment: Tradition, Experience, and Prospects" on December 23, organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures of Azerbaijan.

More than 100 religious figures—leaders of Islamic and non-Islamic religious communities from different religions—invited from regions of Azerbaijan, are participating in the forum to raise awareness of religious threats, enhance the role of religious leaders in the process of religious education, and examine opinions and proposals regarding the activities of religious communities and figures, as well as the difficulties they face.