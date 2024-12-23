Azerbaijan plots modular hospitals in its Gubadli and Jabrayil districts - TABIB official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan has officially launched the design of modular hospitals in Gubadli and Jabrayil districts, said Vugar Gurbanov, Executive Director of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Trend reports.

During a press conference convened to evaluate the outcomes of 2024 and delineate TABIB’s strategic initiatives for 2025, Gurbanov emphasized the formulation of a comprehensive framework aimed at the systematic organization of primary healthcare services in the territories reclaimed from occupation.

This includes refined locations and draft designs for primary healthcare facilities in 81 villages, 8 settlements, and 8 cities. These plans were created in collaboration with the Ministry of Health's construction experts and submitted to the Ministry's Directorate for Construction Projects.

“At present, health centers are operational in the liberated areas, including Family Health Centers in Aghali, Hadrut, Jabrayil, Lachin, Talish, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Shusha, and Zangilan, as well as modular hospitals in Agdam, Aghdara, and Khankendi clinics,” he added.

